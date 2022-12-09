ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Can you give up sugar for two weeks? Maybe that’s something you’ve tried to do before, or maybe it will be a New Year’s resolution for 2023. Either way, Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer, with Wise and Well, explains what happens to your body if you stop eating sugar.

Sugar is something that people do need to watch and control. About 40% of Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Dr. Dejun Springer wants to challenge the community of New Mexico to cut out sugar for ten days. That will allow your body to reset itself. But it also allows people to get in control over how much sugar they eat.

What happens to your body when you don’t eat sugar:

Loose appetite for sugar

Lose the want for sugar

Less hungry

More energy

Stabilizes blood sugar levels

Less fatigue

Loose excess water weight

Skin glowing

For more information and healthy tips visit drspringerwiseandwell.com.



