The holiday season is here. Nichole Harwood, CEO of What’s New in ABQ, talked about all the festivities that are set to take place this year. One exciting ongoing event is live shows put on by What Goes Around A Consignment Boutique. Judy Ortiz-Aragon, fashion guru, says people can tune into one of their shows via Facebook. They have eight shows a week with four commentators. During the show, people can get holiday outfit inspiration or gift ideas.

Another event Harwood talked about was the Winter Wonderland drive-thru and walking tour. It opens its doors Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico.

People can enjoy the event from the safety of their vehicles. They can also take a stroll enjoying multiple areas in Villa Hispana, Indian Village, and the Flower Building which features holiday lights, inflatables, hot cocoa, and Santa Claus. For more information, click here.