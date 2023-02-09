Eating for our organs. It may sound a little strange, but it could make a huge difference in the way you feel, think, and your overall quality of life.

One of the best ways is to identify which food is good for each organ. Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer will give us a number of different food we should eat to be healthier and that will ultimately help our organs.

First, you need to start by understanding which foods help each organ:

Liver & blatter: garlic, carrots, green vegetables, cabbage

Brain: blueberries, broccoli, walnuts, pumpkin seeds

Stomach: green bananas, flax seeds, ginger

Heart: Olives, Olive oil, beans, tomatoes, berries

Uterus: yogurt, raspberries, caster oil, lemons

Every day is necessary for people to get a lot of activities such as walking and exercise, but also get in enough rest and sleep. For more information visit drspringerwiseandwell.com.