What’s New in ABQ is always putting on and promoting fun, inclusive events for people around the Duke City to enjoy. They have their finger on the pulse of what is local and what is happening here in the 505.

CEO of What’s New in ABQ Nichole Harwood and a representative for Star Babes, Hailey, came onto New Mexico Living to describe some of the events coming up:

On Sunday, September 3, at the Historic Lobo Theater, pajama brunch and a movie will be taking place – with brunch starting at 10 a.m. and the movie starting at 11:30 a.m. The theater will be showing “Iron Man” alongside a brunch menu that features made-to-order pancakes, mimosas, and more. The event is even offering a 10% discount if attendees come to the event in pajamas. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $21 for the full buffet; for reservations, call (505) 876-7176.

On Friday, September 8, The Star Babes and the Galactic Talent Show will be live on stage at the Lobo Theater. With doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m., the “outlandishly campy local sci-fi live theater and variety show extravaganza,” is one to see. Guests are encouraged to come in Sci-Fy cosplay as the performance will be filmed live. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for the VIP exclusive dinner seating.

On Saturday, September 9, the Historic Lobo Theater will host a concert by Jon Wolfe from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $25 for general admission PIT; to buy tickets, click here.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Historic Lobo Theater, click here.