The cost of health care can be very high, and in some cases, the cost can serve as a potential reason why some people may not get the care they need. Loreen & Lane came up with a ‘flex card’ that is loaded to your needs.

A pre-paid card that is loaded and gives people options on how to use it. It is loaded to benefit people’s needs, such as medical, prescription medicine, dental, vision, hearing, and diagnostic services. Things that people need and sometimes don receive the help they need because they can not afford it.

Loreen & Lane want people to know that there are resources out there that can alleviate some of the financial strain. If you’re interested and want more information, you can call 505-504-2134 or visit them online at medicareanswerteam.com.