AARP New Mexico is preparing for the 2024 legislative session, which will begin on Jan. 16, 2024. One of AARP’s top priorities is passing paid family and medical leave. The associate state director for advocacy, Othiamba Umi, came onto New Mexico Living to explain all that is on the docket for AARP in the upcoming legislative session.

Umi expresses that family caregivers are the backbone of the state’s long-term service care system. These caregivers often face financial setbacks and are in need of care for themselves. With paid family and medical leave, caregivers will be given more flexibility so they don’t have to choose between their job and their loved ones. There are an estimated 270,000 unpaid caregivers in the state of New Mexico. If the paid family and medical leave legislation is passed, employee morale and productivity are predicted to increase.

AARP New Mexico is also looking into the issues of financial security with aging, prescription drug affordability, access to the internet in rural areas, and financial exploitation of the elderly in the upcoming legislative session. To learn more about AARP New Mexico and its plans, click here.