Inspired by his own life experiences, Ronald Harwood wrote the play “The Dresser” which was released in 1980. The play offers a look at Harwood’s experience being ‘The Dresser’ to English Shakespearean actor-manager sir Donald Wolfit. West End Productions has been working on the production of the award-nominated play.

The play will premiere on January 13 and will run until January 29. For show times and to purchase tickets, visit westendproductions.org.