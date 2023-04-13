ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West End Productions is presenting showings of “April in Paris” by John Godber. Jessica Osbourne and Dan Ware are starring in the production which will show from Apr. 21 through May 7.

The production follows the characters Bet and Al as Bet wins a trip to Paris in a “Romantic Breaks” magazine competition. The comedy highlights their experience abroad and the shift it causes in their perspectives on life.

Ticket Pricing

Online General $23

Online Student/Senior 65+ $22

Online Military/TALC/Sag-Aftra $22

At Door General $25

At Door Student/Senior 65+ $24

At Door Military/TALC/Sag-Aftra $24

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the North Fourth Art Center in northwest Albuquerque. To buy tickets for “April in Paris,” click here.