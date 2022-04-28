West End Production is preparing for its performance of Noël Coward’s best-loved comedy, Hay Fever. This play is set in England and includes four eccentric members of the ‘Bliss Family’ with outlandish behavior when they invite guests over for the weekend.

It is a must-see production. The show will run from May 5 to May 15 with various showtimes. They offer online pricing and the ability to purchase tickets at the door. Ticket prices range from $22-$25. To learn more about the show visit, www.westendproductions.org/.