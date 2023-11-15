Design has always been important for websites, but today, it is more crucial than ever before. A well-designed website can make a great first impression on potential customers, establish your brand’s credibility, and even help you rank higher in search engine results pages.

However, design is just one part of the equation when it comes to creating a successful website. Search engine optimization (SEO) is another essential ingredient. SEO helps your website rank higher in SERPs for relevant keywords, which can lead to more traffic and more customers.

If you are a small business owner, you may be wondering how to balance the importance of website design and SEO. The good news is that you do not have to choose one over the other. With careful planning and execution, you can create a website that is both visually appealing and SEO-friendly.

The best way to balance website design and SEO is to consider both aspects from the outset of your website planning process. This will help you to create a website that is both visually appealing and SEO-friendly.

Here are a few tips:

Choose a responsive design: A responsive design will ensure that your website looks good and functions well on all devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This is important for both SEO and user experience.

Use relevant keywords: When creating your website content, be sure to use relevant keywords throughout. This will help search engines understand what your website is about and rank it higher in SERPs for those keywords.

Optimize your images: Be sure to optimize your images for search engines by using relevant file names and alt text.

Create high-quality content: Your website content should be informative, engaging, and relevant to your target audience. High-quality content will encourage visitors to stay on your site longer and to come back again in the future.

Website design and SEO are both essential ingredients for small business success. By carefully planning and executing your website, you can create a website that is both visually appealing and SEO-friendly.

If you are not sure how to get started, there are a number of resources available to help you. You can find a wealth of information on the Authentic Web Solutions website, or you can join their Free Monthly Website Planning Workshop.

This workshop is designed to help business owners learn how to plan for a website redesign or ask questions about where they are at with their website. It also teaches how best to improve business owners’ overall online presence, whether it is their website, reputation, or SEO.

The workshop is held on the first Wednesday of each month. To sign up, visit https://authenticwebsolutions.com/workshop.