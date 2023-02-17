February is American Heart Month. With heart disease being a leading cause of death among women, making sure that you’re doing what you can to ensure your heart is healthy and strong is vital to your overall well-being.

Internal Medicine/Endocrinology Dr. Harkesh Arora shares tips on how to prevent heart attacks for women and men. The first warning sign of a heart attack is chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, excessive sweating, and pain in the left arm. Any combination of these can be a sign that you are having a heart attack. Heart diseases right now are affecting more adults than all cancers combined, and affect people over the age of 65.

Eighty percent of heart attacks can be prevented if you decided to better yourself. People can start with education, educating yourself can help you understand what can happen if you don’t change your ways, healthy diet, stop smoking, and exercise. For more information visit