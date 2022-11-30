If you have a preschooler getting ready to enroll in Kindergarten next year, Waterford Upstart has a free gift for you. Waterford can help your child accelerate their learning and start their educational careers off on the right foot.

Waterford Upstart is the program that children in preschool centers across New Mexico are using right now to develop learning skills. Kids will learn the basics of reading, math, and science. This allows kids to learn basic skills so they are prepared to enter kindergarten. The program can also help kids having issues with a topic, so the child can learn without feeling rushed.

The program comes with a computer that the parents get to keep at the end. If the household needs internet access, Waterford also provides that. What makes this program even more special is the coach that comes along with it.

Waterford Upstart is enrolling kids state-wide and focusing on counties where child learning is limited. For more information visit waterford.org, all they need is a little information and they will get your family set up.