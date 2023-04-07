ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baseball and soccer season is back, and although you can’t attend all the games at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field home of the Albuquerque Isotopes there might be other alternatives where game watching can happen. Below are a few spots that host watch parties.
Visit Albuquerque named a few of those spots:
- 12th Street Tavern
- ‘They love sports as much as they love food,’ enjoy comfort food and enjoy watching all your favorite games and eating delicious food.
- Rio Bravo Brewing Company
- This bar is in a historic warehouse that faces a large television where people can enjoy all their favorite games.
- Spectators Sports Pub & Grill
- There are 40 TVs where you can watch more than one game at a time.
- Stadium66 Sports Bar
- With 70 TVs this bar will make you feel like you are at the game, with a great sound system.
- Steel Bender Brewyard
- This brewyard will have you feeling like you are right in the stadium since it offers stadium food with a twist of New Mexico.
- The Salt Yard
- This adult playground is an inside/outside space where people can enjoy the game. With giant TVs, you will not miss a beat. People can visit the Salt Yard’s east or west location.