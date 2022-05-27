Bringing powerful performances to the stage. The Vortex Theatre has been working on ‘References to Salvadore Dalí Make Me Hot.’

The production presents a relationship between a husband and wife after the first Persian Gulf war and the trials that can happen after. This is just the surface of the show. Performances run from June 3 to 19 with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 P.M. or Sundays at 2:00 P.M. Tickets are $19 for students and $24 for general admission. They are requiring that guests bring proof of vaccination. For more information, visit vortexabq.org/.