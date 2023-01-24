If this year, you made a goal to volunteer and give of your time to a local organization you might consider, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Their dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure the city’s homeless pets find their way to forever-loving homes and you could be a part of that.

If you would like to become a volunteer you must be 18+ and work a minimum of six hours a month. They are open seven days a week and are able to work with your hours.

Volunteer options start from the basics like walking dogs, socializing with dogs, fostering, etc. If you are more interested in medicine they can have you volunteer at their on-site clinic. They also have programs that can meet your hobbies if you enjoy hiking, you can take a dog out on a hike. All these options and more are available, and you will get trained prior to your start day, and after you will also get a mentor. That will make your volunteer experience the best one.

For more information visit cabq.gov/pets.