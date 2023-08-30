ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When people pick a place to host a bachelorette party they might pick Las Vegas, Nevada. But Albuquerque is an underrated destination that has a lot to offer for a bachelorette trip. Visit Albuquerque created a list of things to do in the Duke City for a bachelorette trip.

Places to Stay

Casas de sueños Old Town Historic Inn This place is a quiet, cozy, casita with its own private entrance. Some of the casitas even have hot tubs inside

Hotel Chaco If you would like a more luxurious stay then Hotel Chaco is the place for you. The hotel design is inspired by the Native American Culture. People can enjoy a nice evening with great food and drinks in Level 5 the rooftop restaurant.

Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Farm Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Farm is a nice place to stay for a girl’s group that wants to have multiple activities on-site. There are rooms for everyone to enjoy either luxurious rooms or more historic ones. There are plenty of wellness activities such as Yoga classes, head over to the farm for brunch, and spend a very luxurious time at the Hacienda Spa.

El Vado Motel For someone who likes a theme of ‘Route 66’ El Vado Motel is the perfect place for you to stay. This motel first opened in 1937, and the renovated EL VAdo has a historic character mixed with a modern touch. El Vado also offers a great number of shopping as well as small restaurants just yards from your room.

The desert Compass The Desert Compass is a dreamy desert rental located in the heart of the historic Old Town in Albuquerque. They offer six private adobe suites that have been designed with local art, cozy spaces, high-end furnishing, and a cowboy pool.



Things to do

Places to Eat