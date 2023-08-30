ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When people pick a place to host a bachelorette party they might pick Las Vegas, Nevada. But Albuquerque is an underrated destination that has a lot to offer for a bachelorette trip. Visit Albuquerque created a list of things to do in the Duke City for a bachelorette trip.
Places to Stay
- Casas de sueños Old Town Historic Inn
- This place is a quiet, cozy, casita with its own private entrance.
- Some of the casitas even have hot tubs inside
- Hotel Chaco
- If you would like a more luxurious stay then Hotel Chaco is the place for you. The hotel design is inspired by the Native American Culture. People can enjoy a nice evening with great food and drinks in Level 5 the rooftop restaurant.
- Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Farm
- Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Farm is a nice place to stay for a girl’s group that wants to have multiple activities on-site. There are rooms for everyone to enjoy either luxurious rooms or more historic ones. There are plenty of wellness activities such as Yoga classes, head over to the farm for brunch, and spend a very luxurious time at the Hacienda Spa.
- El Vado Motel
- For someone who likes a theme of ‘Route 66’ El Vado Motel is the perfect place for you to stay. This motel first opened in 1937, and the renovated EL VAdo has a historic character mixed with a modern touch. El Vado also offers a great number of shopping as well as small restaurants just yards from your room.
- The desert Compass
- The Desert Compass is a dreamy desert rental located in the heart of the historic Old Town in Albuquerque. They offer six private adobe suites that have been designed with local art, cozy spaces, high-end furnishing, and a cowboy pool.
Things to do
- Relax at a spa
- Go on a winery tour
- If you would like to take a tour of Albuquerque wine you can take a tour with Vino Vans. This tour provides the city’s culture and you will be able to taste a variety of wines grown in New Mexico.
- Other Wineries around town:
- Experience a Uniquely Albuquerque Attraction
- You can experience some unique things if you wake up early to a ride on a Hot Air Balloon. Companies like Rainbow Ryders and World Balloon will take you over the city If you prefer to look over the mountains you a take a trip on the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway. The 15-minute ride provides gorgeous views of the Sandia Mountains. At the top of the Tram, you can stop at Ten 3 restaurants for a nice brunch or a nice dinner experience.
- Shopping
- You can go shopping at all the stores around Old Town. With so many local and unique stores there is something for everyone to enjoy.
- Night at a Bar
- Nothing says Bachelorette like ending the night at the bar. Albuquerque has local spots all around town.
Places to Eat
- Farm & Table
- Farm & Table was ranked #39 of 2,006 places to east in Albuquerque. Visit this local North Valley for fresh local cuisine. This 12-acre farm focuses on locally sourced in-season dishes. Farm and Table offers groups of up to 20 people with a specially prepared menu just for you.
- M’Tucci’s Bar Roma
- M’Tucci’s bring all of Roma to town. If the classic pasta and pizza dishes don’t take you all the way to Rome maybe the interior design might. Bar Roma and other M’tucci restaurants come with their own bar menu, cocktails, and shrubs.
- Sawmill Market
- Sawmill will be the perfect place to take a group of people who can’t decide on what to eat. This food hall has lots of seating areas inside and outside, with more than two dozen food vendors to choose from.
- The Grove Cafe & Market
- For tasty brunch spots, you can go to The Grove Cafe & Market. This is a relaxed, modern, atmosphere where people can enjoy avocado toast over mimosas.
- Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro
- If you would like a nice dining experience you should make reservations at Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro. This is a very good experience that won’t break the bank.