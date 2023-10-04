Every state has an official bird and flower, but only New Mexico has an official state question: “Red or green?” Named after the official state question, Visit Albuquerque’s hot air balloon made its debut at the 2022 International Balloon Fiesta.

The balloon highlights one of the most distinctive features of New Mexico’s cuisine. Bringing together two of Albuquerque’s most-loved assets, chile and ballooning, the hot air balloon is a true representative of the Duke City.

The balloon is sponsored and operated by Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company. To celebrate the balloon’s second year, Visit Albuquerque created a mini-documentary. Check out the documentary in the video above.