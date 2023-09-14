ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creating jobs, strengthening the local economy, and developing infrastructure. These are some of the benefits tourism has in Albuquerque. Visit Albuquerque is working to promote the Duke City as a competitive and world-class city while enhancing our public image as a dynamic place to live and work.

President and CEO Tania Armenta says they work to bring leisure tourism, meetings and conventions, and sports tourism to Albuquerque. “So things that bring overnight visitation,” Armenta says. “And that’s meaningful to Albuquerque, it’s about a $2 billion industry.”

Armenta says Albuquerque welcomes about 6.7 million overnight stay visitors a year and about 45,000 people are employed in the Albuquerque tourism industry. “It’s one of Albuquerque’s most effective economic development strategies…the bottom line is it enhances our quality of life.”

More information is available at the Visit Albuquerque website.