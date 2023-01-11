Mark your calendars, January is full of events taking place all month long across Albuquerque. Ranging from brunch events, expos and music, and more.

ABQ Sandia Snowshoe Tour Dates: Sunday through mid-March Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals is hosting a weekly snowshoe tour of the snowy Sandia. Located 2113 Charlevoix St. N.W. Albuquerque, NM 87104 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Price: $125

Albuquerque Comic Con Dates: Jan. 13-15 Albuquerque Convention Center and find your fandom, cosplay as your favorite character, shop from vendors, meet celebrities, and hear from some awesome industry individuals. Location: 401 Second St. N.W. Albuquerque, NM 87102 Price: $20-$65

MLK 2023: The Dream Weekend Dates: Jan.13-16 Celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr. with this three-day event. Attend a commemorative march down Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., watch performance art about the Civil Rights journey at the African American Performing Arts Center, and much more.



