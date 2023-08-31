ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s food has its own unique taste. The Albuquerque food industry has also grown and created vegetarian or vegan restaurants that everyone can enjoy. Some have plates that will keep everyone enjoying their dishes. Visit Albuquerque created a list of “vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants in Albuquerque.”

Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Cafe

Vegan options will satisfy your cravings for everything from sweet to savory.

Cafe Lush

Breakfast, lunch, or brunch, Cafe Lush has options for everyone. From New Mexico flavors to healthy options you can’t go wrong with this place.

Chello Grill

Chello Grill offers authentic Persian cuisine. They offered freshly baked naan and grilled kabobs. They also have vegan and vegetarian options. If you are in the mood for Mediterranean food, these options are a must.

El Patio De Albuquerque

If you love your green and chile and don’t want to give up that New Mexico flavor El Patio de Albuquerque is the place to go for their famous Vegetarian Enchiladas.

Farina Pizza

Whether you prefer a veggie pizza or a classic Margherita pizza Farina Pizza will satisfy any type of pizza you are craving.

Farm and Table

Farm and Table has vegetarian options and they are always fresh. They have a menu that can satisfy anyone’s food needs.

Flying Star Cafe

Flying Star is a staple all over town, Uptown, Nob Hill, or Rio Grande. They offer vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. No matter what your food preferences are you can count that you will find something here.

The Grove Cafe and Market

The Grove provides fresh, organic, and local ingredients. They have a full menu where people can enjoy breakfast, lunch and brunch along with many vegetarian-friendly options.

Itality Plant Based Foods

Itality serves plant-based Pueblo Food. This place supports local farmers, that make Indian Tacos, Pueblo Pizza, and a variety of vegetarian options.

Lucky Goose

Lucky Goose is a plant-based restaurant that serves burgers, chick’n, hotdogs, fries, and shakes in the heart of Nobhill.

Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen

In the Heart of Nob Hill neighborhood, Mata G offers daily specials from different international cuisines. This place offers anyone who wants fresh, fast vegetarian, and vegan entrees and snacks.

Thai Vegan

They are a proud Thai Vegan Food, which includes unique and flavorful dishes from classic to more adventurous dishes. Even if you aren’t vegetarian you won’t be disappointed.

Tomasita’s Albuquerque

Tomasitas is a stable in New Mexico, whether you travel north to Santa Fe or stay in Albuquerque Tomasitas will not disappoint. Tomasitas has options for vegetarians as well from grilled vegetables and more.

Vegos

Vegos is a Vegan New Mexican Cuisine. They have created vegan-style plates with New Mexico favorites like burritos, enchiladas, and much more. No matter if you are vegan or not there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Vinaigrette