ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are beautiful landscapes to view in Albuquerque and surrounding areas. Visit Albuquerque created a list naming the “Top Motorcycle Rides around Albuquerque.”

East Mountains

Tramway is a great option for riding. You have the Sandia Mountains right next to you. Riding along you will be able to find trails that go up the mountain. These trails are great for an afternoon walk or just to admire them while riding.

West Side

If the west side is your route, take Paseo del Norte west to 98th St. This route will take you through some landmarks including Nine Mile Hill.

Bosque

A ride along the Bosque is magical, enjoying the cottonwood tree that is blooming more during autumn. If you take Broadway Blvd and go south you will end up in Los Lunas. This is a straight route with not many twists and turns.

Madrid Loop

For those who want to get out of town, a recommended choice is the Madrid Loop this is a popular choice. This was a mining town, which now hosts a dozen of art galleries and shops. This town was also used as a backdrop for numerous scenes in the movie “Wild Hogs.”

Jemez Spring Loop

Jemez Springs is also a beautiful ride with not too much crowd. You will pass through Jemez Springs and the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

