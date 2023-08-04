ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From local bands to well-known artists, Albuquerque is a good place to listen to live music. There are plenty of local venues around the Duke City where you can listen to live music. Visit Albuquerque listed ‘10 spots to catch live music in Albuquerque.’

Kimo Theatre

KiMo Theatre opened in 1927, this has been a staple for live performances.

Live concerts are not the only light up the theatre, it also hosts movies, magic shows, lectures, and ballet.

Located: 423 Central Ave. NW., Albuquerque, NM 87102

Sunshine Theater

This venue in downtown Albuquerque was Albuquerque’s first movie palace and was remodeled in the 80s that became a live music venue.

The six-story building was built in 1924 by El Paso firm of Trost & Trost.

Snoop Dogg and the Strokes are some who have performed here, this allows the fans to get close and personal with the artist.

Located: 120 Central Ave, Albuquerque NM 87102

Marble Brewery

Catch DJs, should bands, and popular local bands enjoying a cold beer.

A relaxed atmosphere and laid-back crowd are what you will find if you come out and enjoy a live band at Marvel.

Often you can also find some food trucks parked right outside the venue.

Located: 111 MArble Ave, NW., Albuquerque, NM 87102

ABQ Biopark/Botanic Garden

The Abq BioPark Zoo and Botanic Garden is a perfect place to listen to music during the summer. Enjoy the Zoo and the Garden after hours when most people can’t.

Guests are welcome to bring chairs, coolers, and picnics, glass containers, alcohol, sport equipment, tent, and canopies are not allowed.

You can find music from local bands here.

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Music Schedule

Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is located at the University of New Mexico.

It’s the host of touring Broadway musicals, symphony concerts, ballets, and other musical performances.

Popejoy Hall is the largest performing arts facility in the state sitting up to 1985 people.

Located: 203 Cornell Dr. NE Center for the Arts, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque NM 87131

Isleta Amphitheater

Isleta Amphitheater is one of the most known outdoor venues in Albuquerque. With a capacity to hold 15,000 seat capacity.

Some big names have stopped here like Demi Lovato, Pit Bull, and Post Malone will be performing on August 10.

Located: 5601 University Blvd SE., Albuquerque, NM 87106

Kiva Auditorium

Kiva Auditorium located inside the Albuquerque Convention Center allows the venue to have a more intimate setting for the musical guest. Many comedians have walked that stage like George Lopez and Eddie Vedder to name a few.

The Kiva Auditorium can seat about 2,300 people. Making an elegant and intimate setting for concerts, comedy shows, lectures, general sessions, and or graduations.

Located: 401 Second St. NW., Albuquerque, NM 87102

Steel Bender Brewyard

Steel Bender has live music every week ‘Music Tuesday.’

Located: 8305 2nd St. NW., Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87114

National Hispanic Cultural Center

A world-class center that celebrates Hispanic arts, culture, and an art museum.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center is the host of numerous events throughout the year. Including the annual Festival Flamenco, Albuquerque Folk Festival, choirs, and orchestras are a few.

Located: 1701 Fourth St. SW., Albuquerque, NM 87102

Sandia Amphitheater