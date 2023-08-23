ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town Albuquerque has so many colorful shops and art galleries. This art scene offers photography, native art, pottery, and much more. Visit Albuquerque created a list for people to tour Old Town galleries.

Amapola Gallery

Amapola Gallery features about 40 artists who get their inspiration mostly from the Southwest. They express their creativity through jewelry, acrylics, pottery, textiles, and much more.

Brown Bear Gallery

Brown Bear Gallery displays art from about 20 artists who specialize in local art, jewelry, pottery, and gift. This gallery is located in Plaza Don Luis.

Gallery Hózhó

Gallery Hozho is found inside Hotel Chaco. This gallery showcases New Mexican artists’ art, including paintings, pottery, and photography.

Land of enchantment photography Art gallery

Land of Enchantment Photography Art Gallery is where people can find southwest photography. The gallery has two talented photographers is a place where people can find affordable pieces.

Lapis Room

Lapis Room offers different artists with pieces inspired by New Mexico and the Southwest. The gallery is next to Noisy Water Winery, visitors are allowed to grab a glass of wine and browse the art gallery.

Yucca Art Gallery