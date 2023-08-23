ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town Albuquerque has so many colorful shops and art galleries. This art scene offers photography, native art, pottery, and much more. Visit Albuquerque created a list for people to tour Old Town galleries.
- Amapola Gallery features about 40 artists who get their inspiration mostly from the Southwest. They express their creativity through jewelry, acrylics, pottery, textiles, and much more.
- Brown Bear Gallery displays art from about 20 artists who specialize in local art, jewelry, pottery, and gift. This gallery is located in Plaza Don Luis.
- Gallery Hozho is found inside Hotel Chaco. This gallery showcases New Mexican artists’ art, including paintings, pottery, and photography.
Land of enchantment photography Art gallery
- Land of Enchantment Photography Art Gallery is where people can find southwest photography. The gallery has two talented photographers is a place where people can find affordable pieces.
- Lapis Room offers different artists with pieces inspired by New Mexico and the Southwest. The gallery is next to Noisy Water Winery, visitors are allowed to grab a glass of wine and browse the art gallery.
- This gallery is the oldest art gallery established in 1964. The gallery offers various art, jewelry, photography, woodwork, and much more created by local artists.