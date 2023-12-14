ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, there are all sorts of fun, festive events for you and the family to get out and enjoy. The president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque, Tania Armenta, along with Board Chair Michael Canfield came by to tell us all about it.

The 18th Annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl this weekend is a highlight as it will be the first time New Mexico State will be playing. Also, the ongoing River of Lights spectacle will be happening at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden until December 30. Information on these events and more is available on the Visit Albuquerque website.