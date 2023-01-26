The Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque announces a $50,000 grant from the New Mexico economic development outdoor recreation division for an edible trail at the Larry P. Abraham agri-nature center.

The edible trail will connect Rio Grande BLVD with Los Poblanos open space to the East and all the trails that go along the acequia and the open space. They will add a pollinator garden, they want to focus on educating people about the importance of bees and how important they are. This big project is promoting education, walking ability, bike-ability, etc to the community. The edible trail will be the first of its kind in the Village.

This year will be the 2nd annual Los Ranchos Matanza, Saturday, February 25 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Located at 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW. You can purchase tickets here.