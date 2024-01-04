Taking their sound to new heights, Vibestrong is a four-piece reggae rock band from Albuquerque. The group has been together for 1.5 years and has already been nominated for the New Mexico Music Awards and the New Mexico Entertainment Awards.

Vibestrong released their full album, “These Mountains,” in 2023, and the band is working on their second album now. Vibestrong will be having a release party for their first single out of California and their first single of 2024, “Kings Medley,” on Friday, Jan. 19, at the Launchpad.

Vibestrong gave a preview performance of “Kings Medley” live on New Mexico Living. The full performance is in the video at the top of this page. To check out all of Vibestrong’s music and stay up to date with the group’s performance schedule, click here.