Verus Research is a New Mexico-based team of scientists and engineers that specialize in advanced research and development. That’s what Verus Research is doing right here in the Land of Enchantment with its elite team of scientists and research engineers.

They have a wide variety of compelling experiences throughout multiple disciplines, including advanced electromagnetic simulation, microwave system modeling, nuclear systems analysis, and so much more. That groundbreaking work continues this morning with a new, multi-million dollar national contract.

Verus focuses on keeping people passionate by bringing more work here to the state – bringing more to the local economy. They also like to give back to all STEM education. Versus is not only bringing scientists and engineers into the state but also keeping local New Mexicans here with its many available jobs.

To learn more about what Verus Research is working on, visit https://verusresearch.net/.