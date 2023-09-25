ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you want to work with some of the most brilliant minds in New Mexico? There are a variety of opportunities to do so at Verus Research.

Team Lead Tiffany Bernsten was drawn to Verus because of its culture. “Everyone is just encouraging growth and asking questions and just, they have a lot of mentoring and working together really well,” says Bernsten.

Radio Frequency Design Engineer Levi Jungling says the variety of tasks he gets to work on is exciting. “I love that I can get on new programs, I can try new things, and I’m actively encouraged to expand my skill set, my tool set,” Jungling says.

