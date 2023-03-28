With warm weather coming more of us will be lacing up our sneakers and getting back outside. Verizon’s Andy Choi showing everyone all the fun and cool tech you will need to stay active.

Starting with the Galzy S23 Ultra cellphone, if you are familiar with the note series then navigating through this phone will be fun for the user. The camera in this phone has 200 megapixels, and the battery life is great. People have said that is one of their favorite phones when they are running outside and just want to capture nature by taking pictures.

The second device that can help people in their fitness journey is the Fitbit Inspire 3. This small device can track 20 different exercises and will count the hours of sleep. Because if you work you also need your rest.

Lastly, if a watch is more your style you can get the Google Pixel Watch LTE which can pair to your google pixel buds pro as well as your phone.

All these devices will need some type of protection, that’s why Verizon has you covered with Mobile protect. Until April 13 all Verizon customers can sign up for a small fee per month. This can help you protect all your smart devices.