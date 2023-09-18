As summer vacations are wrapping up and the family is returning to school, we all know the kids will need to study. Verizon is here to offer solutions to save money during the school year.

Verizon customers can switch to a new wireless plan being offered known as myPlan. Customers can customize their program to only pay for what they need. They offer nine options for plans. Verizon is even offering a special which includes a Disney bundle.

Andy Choi a Verizon Tech Expert talks about the Verizon Visa Card. He says that cardholders save an average of $480 in value per year. Those who are newly enrolled customers can enjoy a $10 discount if they have auto-pay through their Verizon Visa Card. Those who are cardholders can earn what is called Verizon Dollars, which can be used for a variety of perks.

Choi also talked about the latest photo, the Google Pixel Fold. He says it is a favorite because it is a phone and tablet all in one. Another good option he also talked about was the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The battery is known to last all day and night and is perfect for students.

Customers who trade in an old device can get up to $1000 off the Pixel Fold when adding a new line and sign up for select 5G Unlimited plans or $100 off the S23 Ultra.

Choi also discussed other discounts being offered, he says that eligible students can get a discount of up to $25 per month on select plans. To learn more about how to save with Verizon, visit a local store or https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/verizon-visa-card/.