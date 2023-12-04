With only a handful of days left to shop before the holiday season is in full swing, it is time to lock down those holiday gift ideas. New technology and electronics always make good gifts, and Verizon Tech Expert Meagan Dorsch has some ideas on the best items to give as gifts this year.

From new 5G phones to speakers, headphones, and more, Verizon has deals going on all season long to make holiday shopping a little bit easier. Verizon also offers tech like its Verizon Home Internet, which can help your holiday guests feel more at home with quick and effective internet access; currently, Verizon is running a deal on its home internet, locking in a $35 per month price for the next five years.

Verizon is also offering great deals on streaming services for the holidays. With Verizon’s myPlan, the company is offering both Netflix and Max for just $10 per month. Verizon has all of the newest phones, as well as everything you need to protect them.

All of the items are available both online and in-store. To check out some of Verizon’s current holiday deals, visit their website at this link.