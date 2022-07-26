Vegan Outreach will hold a vegan chef challenge and a food fight as well to promote the vegan lifestyle. Western Community Outreach Specialist Victor Flores, Baby Burrito owner Dion Ortiz and Baby Burrito staff member Ashley Sanchez stopped by to talk about these upcoming events.

Flores says the vegan chef challenge is a “month-long challenge with 30 participants.” Although some of the participating chefs are not specialized in vegan food, they will all use vegan ingredients only. He adds that “vegan food is not only for vegans but for everybody to enjoy.” There will also be eight chefs competing in Food Fight: Albuquerque. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 28.

For more information, click here.