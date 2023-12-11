Located off of Alameda Boulevard in Albuquerque is a local winery and distillery that is taking its guests around the world with its wines. Vara Winery and Distillery is an urban winery, meaning they don’t grow their own grapes, but they purchase only the best grapes from places like New Mexico, California, and Spain.

“I like to think that we make some seriously good wine,” says CEO and General Manager JP Clement. “We bring all of the grapes here. We make the product here. We crush, we elevate, we blend, we put into barrels. All of the work that gets done, that needs to be done here, it makes us a little bit different; we tend to do things a little bit differently.”

Clement says that Vara’s wines tend to be more European in style, meaning that they are a little less sweet than some of the other locally produced wines. “We do mostly varietals from Spain, like Tempranillo, Garnacha, Carignan, that represent a little bit of the heritage and history of winemaking in New Mexico,” says Clement.

The winery also offers its Silverhead line of sparkling wines. “They’re interesting because they have a lot of the traditional sparkling wine grapes in them, chardonnay, pinot noir,” says Djuna Benjamin, a winemaker and the production manager at Vara. “But we also want to add a Vara flair to them, so we add Xarelo and Macabeo to them, which is a traditional Spanish cava, Spanish sparkling wine varietals that we get from Spain.”

Along with its wines, Vara has a line of spirits, which are also crafted locally. The distillery offers gin, dark rum, white rum, and vodka. “As an urban winery, our tasting rooms are basically our main marketing tool, right? And this is where people can see our wines, taste our wines, our spirits as well,” says Clement. “We treat all our tasting rooms as part of the community, so they have to represent what’s around them.”

One tasting room is located in Albuquerque; the other is in Santa Fe near the Plaza. Vara offers tasting classes in its tasting rooms for those who are interested. “Our wine classes are meant to educate people who might not feel super comfortable about wine,” says Clement.

Vara is also presenting something special for the holidays. With the holiday gift box, customers can purchase either a white wine trio for $60, a red wine trio for $65, or a four-bottle mystery box for $99.

