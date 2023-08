Putting local artists on the map. AMP Concerts is a non-profit that puts on shows that bridge ages, demographics, and cultural backgrounds. Music creates community and AMP Concerts are doing just that while preserving culture and bringing people together.

Upcoming Events:

Chessa Peak / Aug.15

Eryn Bent / Aug. 16

Iriebellion / Aug. 20

Maestros / Aug. 23

Levy Platero / Aug. 23

For more dates and upcoming events visit ampconcerts.org/