The University of New Mexico Valencia Campus is helping local businesses meet the demands of economic development through its Workforce Training Center. With credential-focused course offerings, the branch campus prepares its students to launch their careers and helps community members experience continued education.

Through hands-on experiences with successful companies, UNM’s Valencia Campus offers both for-credit and no-credit classes. The campus is open to UNM students and anyone else interested in furthering their careers; adult education and community education classes are available for those who want to participate but do not want to earn college credit.

Offerings of the branch campus include a Small Business Development Center, computer labs, vocational labs, and much more. To learn more about UNM Valencia’s Workforce Training Center, click here.