Supporting locals is exactly what the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of commerce does. They will have a Chicana & Chicano Studies Latinx Visions Conference in March.

In 1976, the Chamber formed its full-service convention and tourism department, aiming to highlight the Duke City as a global destination for tourism. The department is proud to support the Latinx visions conference sponsored by Chicano and Chicana studies, which highlights the speculative worlds in Latinx art, literature & performance.

Latinx Visions Conference will be on March 9-11, at the University of New Mexico a free event, open to the public. They will have keynote speakers such as Lysa Rivera, Alex Rivera and Guillermo Gomez-Peña, and Balitronica. Performances by Amalia Ortiz: ‘The Cancion Cannibal Cabaret’, Ilan Stavans: ‘The Oven’, Guillermo Gomez-Peña and Balitronica: ‘The Pandemia Chronicles’.

For more information visit latinxarchive.com.