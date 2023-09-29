The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is ready to make an impact on the overall health and well-being of New Mexicans with its Día de Salud y Matanza event. The celebration of Hispanic culture, health fair, career fair, matanza, and more will be held on Saturday, September 30.

UNM Health is one of the event’s partners this year. “We’re hoping to always hear the community voice on what their health and healthcare needs are,” says Gina Urias-Sandoval, UNM HSC chief of staff. The health event gives community members a chance to voice their opinions and find out more information regarding their healthcare options.

At the fair, UNM Health will have representation from the School of Medicine, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Population Health, and more. UNM’s Human Resources will also be at the event to talk to attendees about potential career paths. Urias-Sandoval says, “We really want to look at: ‘How do we help New Mexico build up that workforce?'”

The Día de Salud will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. All of the events will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Fourth Street. The event is completely free to the public. To learn more about the event, click here.