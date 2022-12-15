New Mexico has much to be proud of. It does, however, carry several challenges as well.

Many New Mexicans face food and housing insecurity, mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as a lack of healthcare resources that are vital to wellness and longevity.

This year, UnitedHealthcare awarded several grants to non-profit organizations working in various healthcare capacities. Their philosophy was simple: bring their robust resources of training and funding to a team of on-the-ground providers who understand the unique challenges their communities face. Working as a team, they can meet the needs of rural and urban communities more effectively.

To date, more than $1.1 million has been granted to such non-profits, giving them vital funds to increase their programming, bring on additional staff to help their communities, and develop next-level care for New Mexicans.

Please join us as we explore just a handful of these non-profits and learn how UnitedHealthcare has assisted in their vital missions.