United Way of North Central New Mexico works to address the systemic issues impacting the state’s families and children. Through the group’s Rising Together effort, United Way is making a difference by improving education throughout the state.

The Rising Together initiative focuses on community resilience, health beginnings and school readiness, K-12 learning, post-high school readiness, and adults in education. United Way recognizes the impact that family well-being can have on educational attainment and is finding ways to promote stability and, thus, encourage learning.

To make a positive impact, the organization fosters community support, offers comprehensive resources, and raises funds for families in New Mexico. To learn more about United Way or to find out how to help, visit their website at this link.