United Way of North Central New Mexico has announced that its annual Day of Caring event has evolved into a Week of Caring for 2023, offering even more volunteer opportunities for New Mexicans. United Way is a nonprofit that works to tackle systemic problems to support families throughout North Central New Mexico.

The non-profit is making an impact in the Land of Enchantment by increasing education opportunities for children, connecting individuals to crisis resources, offering free help with tax filing, and more. For 2023’s Week of Caring, which will be from September 18 to 23, United Way is supporting unhoused individuals by providing hygiene kits and distributing groceries.

After being assembled, the hygiene kits will be distributed to 18 non-profits, spread among Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance, and Valencia counties. This year, United Way of North Central New Mexico has its first title sponsor for the event, PNC Bank. PNC Bank is stepping up in an effort to move everyone “forward financially.”

To volunteer for the 2023 Week of Caring, click here. To learn more about United Way of North Central New Mexico, click here.

2023 Week of Caring Activities and Service Projects

September 18 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – Hygiene Kit Supply Drive at UWNCNM Office

September 19 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – Hygiene Kit Supply Drive at UWNCNM Office

September 20 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) – Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

September 21 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) – Hygiene kit assembling at Presbyterian Cooper Center

September 21 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Week of Caring Appreciation Lunch at Presbyterian Cooper Center

September 22 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) – Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

September 23 ( 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) – Hygiene kit assembling at Presbyterian Medical Center (Santa Fe County)

September 23 ( 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) – Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

Doner Group Service Projects