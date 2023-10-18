United Way of North Central New Mexico is celebrating 16 years of helping families. For nearly two decades, the family advocacy center has been providing support and resources to victims of violence.

United Way’s Sweet 16 Challenge is a fundraising and participation challenge in which teams are tasked with completing sets of “16” of any one or more of the following:

Donating 16 pairs of socks

Donating 16 jars of peanut butter

Donated 16 boxes of diapers

Donating 16 packs of bottled water

Reading 16 survivor testimonials regarding domestic violence

Donating $16

Donating $160

Donating $1,600

Donating $16,000

Participants are encouraged to fundraise, either as individuals or as a part of a team. These resources go to survivors of interpersonal violence through the connections of United Way.

As part of the celebration, United Way is working with Kendra Scott to receive 20% of all purchases made online and in-store from October 16 through October 20. To contribute to this effort, see the code “GIVEBACK-EYYGY” at checkout.

To learn more about United Way of North Central New Mexico, click here. To learn more about the Sweet 16 Challenge, click here.