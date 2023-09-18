United Way’s throughout the nation are celebrating an annual “Day of Caring.” The local branch, United Way of North Central New Mexico has evolved the annual “Day of Caring” to a week-long event. The “Week of Caring” events are from Sept. 18 through Sept. 23.

This year, their focus is to support unhoused families by providing hygiene kits to nonprofits and distributing groceries at Storehouse New Mexico.

Below is a list of “Week of Caring” events:

September 18th (8:30am – 4:30pm) — Hygiene Kit Supply Drive at UWNCNM Office

at UWNCNM Office September 19th (8:30am – 4:30pm) — Hygiene Kit Supply Drive at UWNCNM Office

at UWNCNM Office September 20th (9am-12pm) — Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

September 21st (9am-11am) — Hygiene kit assembling at Presbyterian Cooper Center

September 21st (11:30am-1pm) — Week of Caring Appreciation Lunch at Presbyterian Cooper Center

September 22nd (9am-12pm) — Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

September 23rd (9am-11am) — Hygiene kit assembling at Presbyterian Medical Center (Santa Fe County)

September 23rd (9am-12pm) — Packing and distributing food boxes at the Storehouse

Donor Group Service Projects