They are impactful performers. The United States Air Force (USAF) Academy utilizes the power of music to honor our nation’s heroes, inspire Air Force Personnel, and the nation they serve to communicate the Air Force excellence to millions around the world.

The United States Air Force Academy Band also known as ‘Pegasus Band’ travels across the country to showcase their performances and the force. The band is a nine-member ensemble comprised of full-time active duty individuals within the USAF.

The band will be performing for two days at the Albuquerque International Balloo Fiesta. The performances are set for October 1 and 2. To learn more about the band, visit their website.