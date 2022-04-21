An Earth Day collaboration is coming. Patina Gallery is an international destination known to have the most breathtaking handmade works of art. Located in Santa Fe’s Museum District at the historic palace avenue.

Earth Day is important to the gallery because its artists are very influenced by nature around them. This concept has helped them be able to create many beautiful pieces. The latest collaboration features Kay Kahn’s “artpack”, which is a handcrafted backpack inspired by the flowers of the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve.

They are selling the bag made by Kay Kahn on Friday, April 22 starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.patina-gallery.com/.