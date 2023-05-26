New Mexico’s 529 Education Savings Program is designed to do just that help New Mexican students and families have an easy, mapped-out way to save for future educational expenses.

the plans are flexible and there are even tax benefits.

New Mexico’s 529 Education Savings Program, offers an easy way to save for future education expenses and alleviate the burden of future student loan debt. Money from a 529 Education Savings Plan can not only be used for tuition at any accredited college, university, or vocational school in the nation, but also toward books, room and board, technology, and all qualified expenses.

Plans remain flexible to account for a variety of life outcomes as well. From vocational education to apprenticeship expenses. The Education Plan 529 plan is one of the most adaptable savings plans available, and there is no minimum contribution required to get started.