The recently federally passed “Inflation Reduction Act” brings some changes to how Medicare operates. Licenced Broker James Lucero and Managing Broker Tim Meuret from the NM Medicare Answer Team experts group Loreen and Lane stopped by to explain some of the major changes.

According to Meuret, there are “four key changes” to Medicare. One of them regards the cost of medication: “the Federal Government now allows Medicare to negotiate with drug companies to lower the overall cost,” he said. Another important change is a “$2,000 maximum limit” for out-of-pocket payments for drugs.

Lucero says some of these measures will be implemented “next year, in 2023.”

For more information, click here.