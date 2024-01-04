The Two Queens Chat Podcast is on a mission to inspire and empower women in the community. The podcast is a part of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and focuses on highlighting some of the most impactful women in the Duke City.

Two Queens will be hosting an “All Pink Party” at the Olympus Events Center and would like to invite the public to attend. The event will be held on Friday, March 1, and will celebrate the podcast’s first anniversary, as well as Women’s History Month. The event will feature fashion, entertainment, and more; tickets cost $65.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce works tirelessly to stay connected with and promote the efforts of its members. The chamber provides development, opportunities, and education for small businesses in the city. To learn more about the chamber, click here.

To learn more about the Two Queens Chat Podcast, click here.