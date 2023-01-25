ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in Nob Hill and the other at Tin Can Alley. According to Yelp, they bring a taste of the Caribbean to New Mexico and serve up authentic sandwiches, arepas (grilled cornmeal sandwiches), and yucca fries.

Coming at No. 93 is La Reforma Brewery located in Albuquerque. According to Yelpers, the food is a classic Mexico City street food paired with craft brews and spirits.

The top restaurant on the list for 2023 is Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle in Los Angeles, California, ranking at No. 1. Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian, Captain Cook in Hawaii, made the list and ranked at No. 2.