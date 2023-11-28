Fans of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” are in luck because this December, two plays featuring Jane Austen characters are coming to the Duke City. “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is coming to The Adobe Theater, and “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” is coming to The Vortex Theatre.

“Miss Bennet” will be showing from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more about the show, click here.

“The Wickhams” will be showing from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, with performances on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. To learn more about the show, click here.

Both plays are modern takes on Austen’s characters, meaning that viewers can still enjoy the shows without having prior knowledge of “Pride and Prejudice.” The shows are aimed at viewers ages 10 and over.