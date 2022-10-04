The Assistance League of Albuquerque Buddy Bear Patrol program begin in 1992 and was named after the president at the time, Buddy Rolag. The program offers a new stuffed animal to children who are suffering from trauma and horrific situations. The program was made to offer a smile and love during difficult times.

Each teddy bear is distributed to over 35 agencies, including the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, New Mexico Children Youth and Families Department, and the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital in Albuquerque. The program has been able to change countless tears into smiles and despair into hope. This year they are celebrating their 30th anniversary of the program. The program has grown over the years to impact over 50,000 kids.

Those looking to contribute to the program can visit an Assistance League thrift shop where all the proceeds go into their programs. For more information, visit their website.